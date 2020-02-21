USDA’s forecast for record-high corn production, coupled with burdensome stock levels, continues to apply pressure, says Hightower. Demand numbers have been impressive lately with feed usage and exports both higher. Traders are estimating ending corns stocks could be the highest since 1987.
Corn prices opened fractionally higher this morning as option traders test the $3.80 pin with March options expiring today, says Barchart.com. Ethanol production reached record levels for the week ending Feb. 14 at 24.781 million barrels.