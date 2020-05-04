Forecasts this week are showing the potential for planting delays early in the week for Midwest farmers, but quickly opening back up in the middle of the week, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said. “Today’s USDA crop progress report is expected to show a considerable increase in planting progress with estimates sitting at about 46-48% planted.”
Corn planted pace is still expected to come in rapid, and trade will be likely lower “because honestly, why not,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Of course as the news cycle in the COVID turns positive the bearish hits from trade come,” he said “Bulls just can't get a break.