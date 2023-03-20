People are also reading…
Global news helped shape corn markets Monday. “The corn market traded lower on talk of rain events for Argentina this week, along with a 60-day extension for Ukraine grain shipments,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Weather in Brazil looks favorable for soybean harvest activity and corn planting coming right after.”
“Export inspections at 47 mb were considered supportive,” Total Farm Marketing said. “There is a concern that banking issues could create a black swan economic event. The most recent economic concerns of similar distinction were the Covid market downturn in 2020 and 2008 economic collapse, both of which had prices falling despite little fundamental reason.”