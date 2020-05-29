Yesterday’s rally in corn “finally broke out of its range,” Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. “Short covering was the main feature and another move higher will be needed to get the producer engaged,” he said.
“The improved technical picture could likely bring some additional follow through today with Weekly Export Sales data on tap for this morning,” Total Farm Marketing said. “In addition, trade focus will center on long range weather forecasts and the potential high pressure ridge developing in the west.”