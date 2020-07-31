“The corn market finished the week on the defensive as a mostly favorable weather forecast lurks overhead,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Next week should begin to show analysts yield predictions for the USDA’s Aug 12 crop production report. The ginormous corn sales this week was not enough to compete with how good the corn is thought to be.”
Traders were watching for fresh export news. “USDA announced a private export sale of 114,300 MT of corn to Mexico for 2020/21 delivery this morning,” Brugler Marketing said. “From the weekly Export Sales report on Thursday, old crop corn bookings had net reductions of 29,321 MT.”