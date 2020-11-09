“Corn futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk that USDA could drop World corn crop tomorrow, increase US corn exports, increase China corn imports and lower US/World corn end stocks helped support prices above 4.00. Talk of positive results in testing a new virus vaccine also raised hope of more normal food and fuel demand in 2021.”
“The corn market traded higher on an anticipated reduction to the US yield and carryout in tomorrow’s USDA data release,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew underlying support from strength in the energy and equity markets and optimism from strides in obtaining a vaccine to combat the Coronavirus.”