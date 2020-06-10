The corn market seems to be stuck in a purgatory that it takes a lot of good news to get even modest 10- to 15-cent rallies while the breaks are sharper and seem more depressing than the fleeting optimism over the rallies, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “Just like every June the weather forecasts into early July are critical and there a few years where a great start runs into severe trouble, but that remains a long shot this year,” he said.
Ethanol report out later this morning is expected to show weekly production near 800k barrels a day, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.