Corn drifted lower today as there was lots of good weather across the Midwest, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Pressure also came from the announcement of imposing more tariffs on Chinese goods to the U.S. because of the Coronavirus,” she said.
News of lower ethanol stocks yesterday was supportive, but weather forecasts are drying out in the U.S. which should aid in planting, Stewart-Peterson said. That will continue to pressure prices, they said. “Brazil's safrinha corn crop has struggled a bit with dry weather, and there is talk of potential frost conditions soon as well.”