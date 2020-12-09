The corn market is seen trading slightly higher this morning, with prices staying within a very tight range during the overnight, said Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging.
There are lighter corn carryout projections versus last month, and just marginally lower, said Joe Vavlavik of Standard Grain. “The average guess for this 2021 carryout for the U.S. is 1.691 billion bushels, which would be down from 1.702 last month.”
