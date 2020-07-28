The improving crop conditions and weather outlook combined to push corn markets lower on Tuesday. “The corn market took to the negative side of life on reports of improving crop conditions and mostly favorable weather outlooks for this week,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said.
“Corn futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “A bigger than expected increase in US weekly corn ratings offered resistance. Ongoing concern about lower US ethanol use and slow World demand for US corn exports has limited gains in futures. CU settled near session lows and near contract lows.”