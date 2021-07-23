 Skip to main content
Corn markets traded lower on a “lack of fresh news,” Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. “The forecasts showing good rain chances next week led to selling before the weekend,” he said. “Any sign of the rains not coming, the market will react accordingly as the temperatures are expected to be well above average for much of the country.”

The corn cash market firmed today “on lack of new farmer selling,” ADM Investor Services said. “Headlines talked about effort by Democrats in Congress to eliminate biofuel mandates,” they said. “(The) fact the White House delayed policy for Renewable Fuel Standards due to various court ruling also weighed on prices.”

