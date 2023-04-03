Corn received support from the crude oil market and export news.
“Corn is higher this morning, getting support from the stronger crude oil market,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “There was a daily export sale announcement this morning to Mexico of 150,000 tonnes for 2023/24 marketing year.”
“Export inspections at 43 mln bu. were in line with expectations, however, below the 49 mln bu. needed per week to reach the USDA forecast,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Also some disappointment there were no shipments destined for China, despite their large purchases in mid-March.”