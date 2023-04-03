Related to this story

Another sale of old-crop corn to China helped the market early but gains could not be held ahead of the reports tomorrow, CHS Hedging said.

Corn markets “made a small gap lower,” but is continuing to trade near its highs overnight, CHS Hedging said. “Daily export sales announcement…

Demand continues for corn as we go for a 13th consecutive session with a daily sales announcement, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging. “Howeve…

May’s contract reached a new high for the month of March, as trade estimates for the Quarterly Grain Stocks report is for a 9.2% decrease from…

Corn futures continue to make higher lows and higher highs this week, as the export sales to China keep coming, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said.