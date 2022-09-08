People are also reading…
Corn futures markets are “flipping back and forth between recession concerns and production concerns,” CHS Hedging said. “The uptrend still appears to be intact, but the 100 day moving average is proving to be tough resistance.”
“They will reduce new orders and will try to draw down existing inventories and blame inflation on reduced consumer spending,” ADM Investor Services said. “Ukraine has dropped corn export price even further to try to increase sales before any change in the export corridor deal.”