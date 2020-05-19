Analysts are watching the progress of planting this year’s corn crop. “Yesterday’s Crop Progress report showed corn plantings at 80% complete vs 44% for the same week last year and 74% on average,” Stewart-Peterson said. “This was a bit below market estimates and was slightly supportive.”
Corn markets were weighing mostly favorable weather conditions. “Corn prices were slightly higher throughout the day with gains limited from mostly favorable weather conditions with this week’s warmer temperatures across the US Midwest and talk of a pushback on rain events until the weekend,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said.