Analysts will be watching to see if corn markets can sustain a rebound. “After falling 50 cents in a week, bargain buyers finally stepped in to give corn futures a bounce,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “May corn settled just below the 12/7/22 low of 6.36 ¾, which will be important resistance to break through if the rebound is to continue.”
“May corn close moderately higher on the session and up sharply from the lows with talk of the oversold condition of the market, and fears of further production losses in Argentina and maybe Brazil from the weather helped to support,” the Hightower Report said. “…Talk of the oversold condition of the market after a 58 3/4 cent break in just six trading sessions helped to support.”