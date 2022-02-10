 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

Trendline resistance on the charts “may cap further buying strength into the end of the week,” total Farm Marketing said. “World Ending Stocks numbers came in above trade estimates, as well as South American production figures,” they said. “Technical daily stochastics have reached overbought territory which could support reversal action if prices continue to weaken today.”

Markets are being supported by soybeans and lower corn estimates overall in Brazil, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. “CONAB out of Brazil estimated their corn production to be 112.3 mmt vs. 112.9 mmt in January, pushing corn to new highs.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

Export sales to China struggle this year compared to last year as they have favored Ukrainian corn imports due to cheaper prices from their re…

“Corn earlier this morning shows small signs of strength but faded into the coffee break,” said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging. In his morning out…

Corn has a “weaker tone this morning, pressured by soybeans and crude oil,” Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. “Dry weather is expected in …

Corn jumped as today's WASDE showed Brazil's production slightly lower, and another large export to China was announced. "Money came in strong…

Tomorrow’s WASDE report is expected to show US ending stocks at 1.512 billion bushels vs. 1.540 billion in January. The world ending stocks ar…

To start the week, corn futures were up overnight led by the bean complex.

  • Updated

Corn futures were firm overnight ahead of this morning’s release of the February USDA Supply/Demand report, Total Farm Marketing said today. M…

Corn futures rocketed higher on the heels of sharply higher soybeans and weather issues in South America, according to Total Farm Marketing.

There are some that estimate that South America may have loss 20 million metric tons of corn due to dryness across most of Argentina and South…

Trade was caught off guard today when China cancelled previous corn bookings of 380,000 metric tons, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.

