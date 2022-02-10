Trendline resistance on the charts “may cap further buying strength into the end of the week,” total Farm Marketing said. “World Ending Stocks numbers came in above trade estimates, as well as South American production figures,” they said. “Technical daily stochastics have reached overbought territory which could support reversal action if prices continue to weaken today.”
Markets are being supported by soybeans and lower corn estimates overall in Brazil, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. “CONAB out of Brazil estimated their corn production to be 112.3 mmt vs. 112.9 mmt in January, pushing corn to new highs.”