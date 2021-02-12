 Skip to main content
Corn

Corn trade was choppy today ahead of the three-day weekend as pressure entered the market, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Pressure came from lack of China purchases as they have been off the markets, enjoying their Lunar New Year holiday,” she said. “Losses were limited from tight U.S. stocks and pre-weekend positioning.”

Rains in South America and Argentine corn projections are weighing on prices, Total Farm Marketing said. Argentina’s estimates are for 48.5 mmt, compared to the USDA’s 47.5 mmt. However, planting is delayed, sitting at 8% compared to last year’s 40% mark.

CropWatch Weekly Update

