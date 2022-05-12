The WASDE not increasing U.S. corn exports “was a bit of a surprise,” Jerry Gidel of Midland Research said. This left U.S. corn stocks largely unchanged. “This year’s extremely delayed corn planting seems to be behind the USDA’s lower 2022 yield forecast.” Projected U.S. yield was dropped by 4 bushels to 177 per acre.
The overall corn production came in lower than the average estimate, CHS Hedging said, and cuts to feed and residual use. “Those cuts left industry experts scratching their heads,” they said. “The USDA made big cuts to Ukraine’s corn exports. This led to deferred futures gaining sharply on July.”