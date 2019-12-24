Markets are still adjusting to the the U.S. China trade deal promise. “Of course, anything can happen and the market does almost seem somewhat reluctant to believe all will go well, yet at the same time, the market has gained near 20 cents since December 11,” Stewart-Peterson said.
Chinese trade maneuvering continues in the grains sector. According to Allendale, China's customs said it has allowed imports of DDGs from Bulgaria. “The trade move, effective immediately, comes as China seeks to diversify import origins of feed ingredients amid trade tensions with the U.S.”