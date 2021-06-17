“Corn futures were down the daily price limit,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Corn continued to traded lower after USDA failed to lower the Brazil corn crop and raise US exports as much as expected. Prices also dropped after US weather map models forecast US Midwest rains over the next 2 weeks.”
“The corn market tumbled on improved outlook for the corn areas (Iowa got moisture yesterday),” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The thought is that there is time for the corn crop to pull through with the cooler temps and chances for rain. Prices drew additional pressure from outside markets (much stronger US dollar).”