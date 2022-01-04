 Skip to main content
Corn

Corn traded higher overnight, posting a 20-cent range to open 2022. Selling on Monday came as low export sales were reported, but overall support is coming from the less-than-expected weekend rains in South America, Total Farm Marketing said.

Corn futures are being supported by higher ethanol use, Alan Brugler of Barchart said. “The monthly Grain Crush report showed 468.66 mbu of corn was used for ethanol production during November,” Brugler noted. “That was up from 467.9 mbu in October and a 4-yr high for the month.

CropWatch Weekly Update

