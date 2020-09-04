“The corn market traded higher ahead of the long holiday weekend,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Support stems from the unknown of what the USDA will report for a yield and production in next week’s Supply & Demand report. As of Last Tuesday, the funds were said to be long 19k contracts.”
“Corn futures traded higher on low volume,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “There may have been some fund liquidation of long soybean and short corn spread positions. There was talk that China may import 15-20 mmt corn in 20/21. US share could be 12 mmt. USDA estimates their total imports near7 mmt.”