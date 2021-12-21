Corn futures were largely unchanged overnight, as the markets hasn’t found any additional push after Friday’s high close, Total Farm Marketing said. “U.S. cash corn basis remains firm supported by positive corn processing margins, but spot basis bids for corn fell at processors across the U.S. Midwest on Monday morning.”
Expect more back and forth trading this morning after last night’s “quiet session,” Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. Low volume trade is expected to continue as “fresh news is light today.”