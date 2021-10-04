 Skip to main content
Corn

Yield reports continue to come in showing variable numbers with some areas seeing better than expected and other areas seeing poor yields, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.

Overall, the corn market is experiencing counter-seasonal price strength amid good harvest progress, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Although Sept. 1 quarterly stocks were above trade estimates, the 1.236 billion bushel figure is still the lowest in seven years. The agency also lowered the 2020 corn production total amid lower yield and a 200,000 acre reduction to harvested area.

CropWatch Weekly Update

