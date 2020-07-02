Mike Lung of Allendale said there’s been a nice bump in the market and he expects further upward movement today in light volume trading,
Interest in the new USDA acreage report continues. The state by state numbers tell the story of the lost corn acreage and were highlighted by ND planting 800,000 acres less than expected while SD planted 600,000 less. The biggest surprise was 700,000 less acres in NE and 400,000 less in IL. This accounts for half of the drop, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Traders.
St Louis basis levels have eased 5 cents the past couple of days as the futures firm up. “Heavier cash movement is beginning to pressure basis throughout much of the region which would be expected,” said Mark Hanson of CHS Hedging.