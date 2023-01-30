People are also reading…
“The corn market drew strength from the rally in the soybean market, along with a possible return of hot dry weather for Argentina and delays in the Brazilian corn planting,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional support from expected reductions in the 2023 Ukraine corn crop.”
“While two soaking rain events have provided short-term relief to drought stricken areas of Argentina, forecasts are leaning dryer by the end of this week,” Mark Soderberg, with CHS Hedging, said. “The next rain event slated for the middle part of this week are expected across Western and southern parts of Argentina, away from the larger producing areas.”