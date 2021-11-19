The Environmental Protection Agency says it is proposing to change the way future compliance deadlines are determined for 2022 and beyond, so they are tied to the release of each year's quotas, according to The Hightower Report. The uncertainty in the progress and confusion on compliance is seen as a short-term negative force.
Corn was a little weaker on Thursday after fading from initial gains, and closed fractionally to 2 1/4 cents in the red, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. For December, that meant a dime fade off the day’s high.