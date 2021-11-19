 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

The Environmental Protection Agency says it is proposing to change the way future compliance deadlines are determined for 2022 and beyond, so they are tied to the release of each year's quotas, according to The Hightower Report. The uncertainty in the progress and confusion on compliance is seen as a short-term negative force.

Corn was a little weaker on Thursday after fading from initial gains, and closed fractionally to 2 1/4 cents in the red, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. For December, that meant a dime fade off the day’s high.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn was quiet overnight as the dollar continues to trade at higher levels, Total Farm Marketing said. “The short-term momentum in corn remain…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures are stuck near $5.74 as U.S. domestic ethanol markets are near season highs and processors are aggressive buyers to meet grind ne…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures rallied early in the session but faded on talk EPA could announce biofuel madates this week, according to ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Rumors swirl of China buying a half million mmt of corn from Ukraine last week, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

As U.S. harvest of a potentially record crop nears completion, parts of Ohio, Michigan and northern Indiana are delayed due to recent rains, s…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets took strength from the wheat market and a softer U.S. dollar overnight, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Expect that higher trade …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market appear to have been lifted by a revival of export demand and by inflationary interest in many physical commodities, according …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Trade is expecting strong demand and decent harvest progress, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. Harvest progress is expected to be 91-92% comple…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

China is still absent from the US market since spring, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The battle between massive ethanol demand and ridiculous 2022 fertilizer prices will continue to help corn, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Tr…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News