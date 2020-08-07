“Corn futures continued to trade lower and made new contract lows,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Trade expects futures to continue lower. Prior to the US Midwest dry weather in June demand bears were talking about a fall low in December corn near 2.70. US Weekend temps should warm. Next week should see normal temps and normal to below rains.”
"Ahead of USDA’s official August supply and demand updates, analysts in a Bloomberg survey expect a 180.5 bpa yield on average for 15.176 bbu of production,” Brugler Marketing said. “The average estimate for ending stocks is 2.824 bbu, which would be up 175.8 mbu from the July estimate if realized.”