Large stocks and uncertainty about increased demand are limiting gains in the corn market despite slowed planting progress last week, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Lack of farmer selling and a decent start to the corn crop this year, seems to be keeping the corn market in a fairly tight trading range. The market is in need of some significant news to send it one way or the other.”
“Some concerns about Brazilian safrinha corn conditions are also supportive,” Stewart-Peterson said. “We will not put too much stock in the this, however as the overall crop looks to be large.”