CHS Hedging says coronavirus fears continue to steer the ship in the corn market. Prices stayed with a range of 2 3/4 cents overnight. CHS expects trading to open lower today as the concerns continue, adding a “trusted source” expects 2020 U.S. corn acres of 96.6 million acres, the most since 2012.
Weekly corn export sales were mildly disappointing, says Stewart-Peterson. Sales of 34 million bushels were “toward the lower end of expected sale numbers, but (are) still keeping a stronger pace than we’ve seen.”