“The bullish argument continues to center around weather concerns for regions of the Midwest, namely the west and northwest areas, which remain on the dry side and have little rain in the forecast,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The critical pollination window, as well as ear setting, may be affected by less-than-ideal moisture and warmer-than-normal temperatures.”
Corn markets did manage to make some gains in the morning on Friday, but then faded lower later in the day.
“The corn market wasn’t able to hang on to the early morning gains,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “Corn started out the day higher but faded as the day went on, ending lower.”