Corn

Corn

“The bullish argument continues to center around weather concerns for regions of the Midwest, namely the west and northwest areas, which remain on the dry side and have little rain in the forecast,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The critical pollination window, as well as ear setting, may be affected by less-than-ideal moisture and warmer-than-normal temperatures.”

Corn markets did manage to make some gains in the morning on Friday, but then faded lower later in the day.

“The corn market wasn’t able to hang on to the early morning gains,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “Corn started out the day higher but faded as the day went on, ending lower.”

The corn market is trading lower today on non-threatening weather conditions and concerns of slowing demand from China, Ami Heesch of CHS trad…

Corn markets viewed the latest USDA report as largely neutral. “The corn market closed higher on a neutral USDA report and hotter and drier we…

  • Updated

Bids continue to go up globally for corn, John Payne of Daniels Trading said, with Argentina being the cheapest market right now. “With U.S. a…

Corn futures were flat overnight as prices settle into a consolidation phase, according to Total Farm Marketing.

The corn market is trading lower today on weather, despite optimism for a friendly USDA report on Monday, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said today.

“The corn market had a choppy, low volume day of trade today with a weakening trend into the close,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “CONA…

Argentina’s corn harvest near 56% complete, compared to 52% last week and 86% last year. CHS Hedging is hearing reports of decent yields.

Greatest crop stress is in western Corn Belt – 10 days of hot & dry expected, said Total Farm Marketing.

The corn market was lower in much of the overnight session as improved condition ratings are weighing on the market, CHS Hedging said. However…

Corn markets had profit-taking today as September took over as the front-month contract. Pattie Uhrich of CHS Hedging said exports were at the…

