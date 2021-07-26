“Corn futures managed small gains in lite volume,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Overnight prices initially traded higher after US weekend weather was warm and dry. Wetter and cooler EU model weighed on prices. A drier noon central Midwest GFS model forecast helped CU trade from 5.36 to 5.51.”
“Corn futures remained under pressure early on in today’s session as the selloff from last week continued,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The December contract ultimately found support at the 100-day moving average. Combined with some drier map runs at noon, this gave futures enough of a reason to rally into the close, finishing in positive territory.”