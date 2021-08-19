“Crude was down $2 today, adding pressure,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The U.S. dollar is the highest it’s been since April. Argentina is the only competition, with the U.S. positioned well from a demand aspect. U.S. ethanol declined with a drop of 13,000 bpd to 973,000 bpd.”
“The weekly Export Sales report showed old crop corn bookings were 216,499 MT for the week of Aug. 12,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was above expectations, as Mexico purchased 190,100 MT and Canada bought 62,300. For new crop, bookings totaled 509,987 MT. Mexico was the top buyer for new crop during that week with 307,500 MT booked.”