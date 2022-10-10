 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

The war between Ukraine and Russia impacted corn markets to begin the week.

“December corn gapped higher last night on concern that the attacks in Ukraine/Russia could hinder exports from there,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Today’s high in the contract was the highest since June 21.”

“Last week, there was hope Russia will extend the Ukraine export corridor,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Now the feeling is they may not. Weekly U.S. export inspections were delayed until Tuesday due to holiday. USDA will show the lower U.S. 2022 corn carry-in and crop on Oct 12. USDA could increase feed and residual use, lower ethanol use and exports.”

