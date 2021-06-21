 Skip to main content
Corn

After the violent sell-off that ensued last week, corn futures have stabilized and found strong support that will need to hold in order for prices to mount a comeback in the coming weeks, John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging said this morning.

However, corn futures were double digits lower in early trade today, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. “Corn prices are 12 to 17 cents lower to start the new week, influenced by widespread but uneven rains in the Corn Belt and forecasts for more of the same,” he said.

