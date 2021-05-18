 Skip to main content
Corn

Corn

Corn futures rebounded overnight from several down-days of trading, said Total Farm Marketing. “Arguably, corn prices had become technically overbought after the year-long rally, and then a bit oversold after the recent downward correction leaving the market open to some interest in value buying,” TFM said today.

Corn is following through upwards on yesterday’s price reversal, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said this morning.

With a good weather outlook, a collapse in crude oil prices, and a bearish tilt to the USDA supply/demand report this past week, the corn market saw aggressive selling by fund traders and other speculators, with December corn falling as much as 96 cents from the May 7 peak, The Hightower Report said this morning. However, China is still consistently buying more corn, The Report said.

