“Corn futures continued to trade in active fashion overnight, posting 15 cent trading ranges inside Tuesday’s volatile market,” Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report today.
Overnight and this morning, futures slipped back from limit up yesterday when they never strayed from positive territory, Alan Brugler of Brugler marketing said today.
The first glimpse at the G/E rating put corn at 76%, “one of the highest initial ratings in the last decade”. Planting at 95% and emergence at 81% remain well above 5-year averages, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said this morning.
Crop conditions came in better-than-expected but the forecast would suggest ratings could slide for the Western Corn Belt for the next week or two, The Hightower Report said this morning.