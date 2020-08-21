“Corn futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “From a low near 3.20 on Aug 12 Dec corn traded up to near 3.46 on August 18. The market made new lows in front of what many thought would be a bearish USDA August crop report. The report was bearish but a bad windstorm flattened part of the record Iowa corn crop.”
Corn markets saw support from crop findings coming in below previous estimates. “The corn market drew strength from this week’s crop findings coming in below the latest USDA forecast,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said.