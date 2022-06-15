 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

Analysts are watching trends in the U.S. dollar and the domestic cash basis. “Corn prices are higher following higher US stocks and lower US Dollar,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “There is talk that Managed funds may be done liquidating long corn positions for now. Strong US domestic cash basis supports spreads and futures.”

“Futures closed the session out mixed after a two-sided and little fresh news to trade,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Volumes were light today, and ranges were 8-17 cents. The ethanol report showed a 21,000 bpd increase to 1,060,000 bpd, inventories were down .4 mln to 23.2 mln barrels, and net margins decreased by 5 cents this week and sit at net positive 26 cents.”

