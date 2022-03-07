The Russian war against Ukraine continues to jolt grain prices higher, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Not only can South America corn exports be down, but Black Sea corn exports could also shrink 15 million metric tons. Some analyst estimate U.S. corn 2021-22 carryout near 1.20 billion bushels versus USDA’s 1.540 billion.
It’s likely that we will see a new record all-time high in gas prices this week, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. This could have some implications for ethanol, potentially, he added.