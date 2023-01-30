People are also reading…
Corn is starting the day higher, near its highest prices in over two months, and getting closer to the $7 mark again. “With limited corn supplies in the U.S. and poor crop conditions in Argentina, the trend for March corn is sideways with U. S. supplies getting tighter every month,” said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.
Talk of a little less rain in the forecast for Argentina after the crop has already experienced early damage plus talk of smaller grain crops from Ukraine helped to support corn prices, The Hightower Report said today.