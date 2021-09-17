 Skip to main content
“Talk of smaller-than-expected yield results in Illinois this week amid firm demand has helped elevate prices off of last Friday’s fresh 5-month low,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

As harvest starts there is concern about corn yields especially in areas with Tar Spot issues trimming yields, Seth Miller of the Andersons said this morning. Markets are waiting on more news of yields across the country this weekend, he said.

Iowa corn yields are coming in better than expected, said Ryan Kelbrunt of CHS Hedging. In eastern Iowa, a grower with 300 acres saw yields from 180 bu./acre to 230 and was “very happy considering these were lighter soils and fields that missed the rains.”

