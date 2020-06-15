“Corn futures continues to trade in a mostly sideways pattern and near season lows,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. "Favorable US Midwest 2 week weather outlook offers resistance. Slow improvement in US gasoline demand is helping increase ethanol production but demand is still below pre virus levels.”
Weather and good crop conditions helped push corn markets lower on Monday. "The corn market took on a softer tone early in the session on favorable weather and decent crop conditions,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Additional pressure came from sharp losses in the outside markets.”