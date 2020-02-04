Corn made gains Tuesday, supported by good days for the stock market and other crops. “Today’s close was the firmest since last Tuesday,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Strong gains in the equity market with the Dow Jones gaining more than 400 points as of this writing, along with gains in wheat and soybeans, helped provide spillover support for corn.”
Coronavirus concerns are still a factor.
“The corn market traded higher on spillover strength in the wheat and soybean markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Gains were limited from lack of fresh supportive news and ideas that there may be no big Chinese buying of U.S. goods until after the containment of the Chinese coronavirus.”