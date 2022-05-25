Corn futures were down last night along with wheat and the bean complex, as well as pressure from an overnight rebound in the dollar, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. A lack of threatening weather preventing the final planting of the U.S. 2022 corn crop is silencing buying interest into the end of the month.
China will now allow sizable imports of Brazilian corn, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. There was an agreement finalized yesterday. Brazilian corn was essentially off limits to China due to phytosanitary restrictions. The move is not as bearish as it seems, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.