Analysts are thinking corn prices could tick up and kernels might be smaller than expected. “We have a lot of people who think that they are going to feed livestock for nothing, but they could be surprised,” Dan Morgan, with VBI Co., said. “I feel as if the crop is maturing faster. The corn kernels could end up being smaller especially if we do not get rain in those areas.”
“The corn market traded higher on crop tour findings last week,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “While their yield estimate is not as big as the USDA alluded to in their monthly report for August, if realized it would be the 2nd largest crop in history. Carryout would come in around the 2.4 bb, which certainly is not as rough as something over 3.0 bb, it is not that tight.”