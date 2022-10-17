People are also reading…
“Futures traded lower for most of the day with nothing in the news to trade that would excite the market,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Harvest pressure may have weighed on the market as this past week’s harvest progress should have been good and the forecast should mostly support continued progress.”
“Weekly US corn exports were only 17 mln bu. Exports are near 129 mln bu. vs 164 last year,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Matif corn began the week lower. The risk of an early end to the Ukraine corridor is more important for corn than wheat. With Brazil already shipping corn to China, a halt to the corridor would be of significant importance for EU.”