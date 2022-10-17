 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corn

People are also reading…

“Futures traded lower for most of the day with nothing in the news to trade that would excite the market,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Harvest pressure may have weighed on the market as this past week’s harvest progress should have been good and the forecast should mostly support continued progress.”

“Weekly US corn exports were only 17 mln bu. Exports are near 129 mln bu. vs 164 last year,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Matif corn began the week lower. The risk of an early end to the Ukraine corridor is more important for corn than wheat. With Brazil already shipping corn to China, a halt to the corridor would be of significant importance for EU.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

Futures markets are “stuck in the range” we’ve seen since the end of August, CHS Hedging said.

Corn

Corn futures are trading slightly lower but still just above support, after a fairly neutral USDA report, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said t…

Corn

“Corn futures ended unchanged,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Corn futures continue to struggle near summer highs. USDA lowe…

Corn

The war between Ukraine and Russia impacted corn markets to begin the week.

Corn

Corn futures are lower to start, but still holding above support and higher on the week, Kevin Stockard of CHS Heading said today.

Corn

“The corn market traded lower on a strong US dollar, favorable harvest weather, and worries about the health of the global economy,” Ami Heesc…

Corn

Corn futures are lower on a negative tech picture. US harvest pressure and slow demand for US corn exports offer resistance to any upwards mov…

Corn

With tightening supply in Europe and the U.S. and a strong recovery in China livestock prices, the market is showing solid gains this morning,…

Corn

Corn markets are testing support at the trend line, breaking through resistance on Monday, CHS Hedging said. “(Corn is) trading in a tight ran…

Corn

WASDE corn average estimates: production 13.885 billion bushels vs 13.944 billion last month, yield 171.8 bushels per acre vs 172.5 bpa, and e…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News