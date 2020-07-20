There is not much on the horizon for the bulls to get too excited about because the forecasts continue to see mostly non-threatening weather into mid-August which is raising prospects of a 180 BPA national corn yield, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
The corn market has gained a sizable amount of export business the past two weeks, adding to the demand situation, according to Richard Plackemeier of CHS Hedging. Rail and barge freight premiums both firmed last week. However, less threatening weather forecasts are likely the key to corn direction this week.