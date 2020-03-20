“This week corn futures got some good news in the buying of US corn by China,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The bad news is that overall demand for US corn exports continue to run behind the pace to reach USDA goal. The other bad news was the talk that because of poor margins US ethanol producers may have to take downtime.”
Corn markets started moving up on a variety of factors but then drifted lower as the day progressed. “Corn prices rose on bargain buying, improving demand and recovery in the crude oil market,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices turned lower midday as crude oil prices weakened to over two bucks a barrel.”