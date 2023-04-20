People are also reading…
“Since China’s purchases of just over 700,000 tons of US corn last week, export news has been nonexistent,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Today’s weekly sales report showed a combined 29 mln bu. of old and new crop sales last week, well below expectations. Old crop commitments are down 33% from year ago, vs. the USDA forecast of down 25%.”
“The International Grains Council expects the 23/24 world corn crop at 1.208b MT, which is 6 MMT higher than their prior estimate and up 58 MMT yr/yr,” Brugler Marketing said. “Global stocks are estimated at 264 MMT, which is up 3 from their prior estimate and 6 MMT higher yr/yr.”